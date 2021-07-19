TIFTON, Ga. — The running of the turpentine still will be the featured demonstration on July 24 at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
“Our visitors that day can enjoy a seldom seen piece of South Georgia history,” Museum Director Garrett Boone said. “Guests will see up close and personal the age-old process of turpentine distilling that is central to South Georgia’s cultural heritage.”
In addition to the turpentine processing demonstration, guests can also ride train cars pulled by the Museum’s 1917 steam-powered locomotive and tour the grounds of the Museum, which include a grist mill, cotton gin, school, and other structures from Georgia’s rich history.
Visitors can stop for ice cream at the Museum’s drugstore. The local Wiregrass Farmers Market will also be in the pole barn behind the Country Store from 9 a.m. to noon.
Museum Curator Polly Huff said the Museum is now showcasing a variety of historical exhibits.
“In the Gallery, we will have Beyond Rosie: Women in World War II,” Huff said. “In the Main Hall, we have reconfigured all our large permanent exhibit artifacts to give guests a 360-degree look at all those fabulous pieces. This new approach gives our visitors a deeper engagement with the artifacts.”
Museum operating hours on Saturdays in July are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior adults, $5 for children five to 16 years old, and free to children four and under. ABAC students receive free admission with a student ID. Active and retired military receive free entry with proper ID.
For more information, interested persons can contact the Museum at (229) 391-5205 or visit gma.abac.edu.
