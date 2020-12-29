Ellenton native and author Ben Baker has released two of his books as audio books.
His first book, “Origins of Haw- gin’,” is long out of print. This was narrated by professional voice artist Walt Allen. Baker's book about a life-changing visit to Cana- da, “Inukshuk: Home Ahead” was narrated by Dan Coker.
“Thank you for letting me nar- rate this book. I had a really fun time bringing my style to this col- lection of stories. It's probably evi- dent that I had a ‘Hawgin’” in my life as well. Although I wasn't a hunter, I did plenty of fishing and spent lots of time in the woods," Allen said.
“Ben’s book about visiting
Canada is the story of one person's journey to a place he never knew existed, but always wanted to go to. These stories speak to the heart,” Coker said.
“That was a good and entertain- ing read.”
Baker, publisher and editor of The Wiregrass Farmer, currently collects bills, tax notices and ad- vertising circulars in Ashburn. He's written 15 books and has more in the works. He is available as a professional speaker, Santa Claus, evangelist and professional barbecue judge.
Both audio books are available at Audible.com. Books can be downloaded immediately. Kindle versions of both books are also available at Amazon.com and available for immediate download.
