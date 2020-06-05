TIFTON, Ga. — Laura Agundis, a recent ABAC graduate from Ty Ty, has been selected for the Stafford School of Business Dean’s Leadership Award at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
“The qualities that Laura’s instructors ascribe to her are leadership, independence, and dedication,” Dean Renata Elad of ABAC’s Stafford School of Business said. “She is truly a go-getter, and we expect her to go places.”
Elad said the award is presented to an outstanding ABAC graduate who distinguishes himself or herself through leadership and service to the school. She said Agundis distinguished herself through her service and dedication to ABAC.
Currently the controller at Berry Brothers Farm in Nicholls, Agundis completed the requirements for her Bachelor of Science degree in Business at ABAC in time for the virtual commencement ceremony on May 7. During her time at ABAC, she served as a community assistant in the residence halls and as a recruiter for the College Assistance Migrant Program.
“She has a giving heart and always works hard,” Director of Multicultural Programs Olga Contreras-Martinez said. “It’s rare for her to say no to any project that you request from her. She always looked for ways to have better organized processes to get students accepted to ABAC, prepared for orientation, and ready to move in.”
Jennifer Reid, a lecturer in the Stafford School of Business, said Agundis loves a challenge.
“Laura doesn’t steer away from a challenge,” Reid said. “She rises to the challenge and finds a way to create a successful outcome. She has demonstrated these skills in multiple classes and projects. Her leaderships skills are fantastic.”
