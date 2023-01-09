NAMI Night
The Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness has canceled its January meeting, which was scheduled for Jan. 9.
Holiday garbage collection
The City of Moultrie will not collect household waste on Monday, Jan. 16, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. If your normal collection day is Monday, your garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 17, instead.
All other collection days will be normal, the city said in a Facebook post.
Women’s conference
Greater Believers Worship Center, 3220 Sylvester Drive, will present its Winter Women’s Conference Jan. 13-15. The theme of the conference is “I Will See the Goodness of the Lord.”
A midwife birthing service will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 featuring Minister Shaunta Moore as psalmist.
The Jan. 14 session is titled “Career and Investing in Myself” and will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The culmination of the conference will be Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m.
Georgia Pines
The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has scheduled a meeting for 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room, 1102 Smith Ave., Thomasville. This meeting is open to the public. Masks are optional in all Georgia Pines CSB facilities. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.