Food pantry
The Bells of Joy Outreach Mission Food Pantry has changed its hours.
The food pantry provides free food boxes on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Its new hours are 9-11 a.m.
Recipients must still call 890-7032 before they come so organizers can get the food box ready.
Development Authority
The Executive Committee of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will hold a meeting at noon Tuesday, March 7, at its office at 116 First Ave. S.E. for the purpose of personnel matters.
Should there be any questions please contact the Development Authority at (229) 985-2131 or via email at info@selectmoultrie.com.
St. Patrick's Day Dance
NASHVILLE, Ga. — The Nashville VFW, 5978 Tifton Road 125, will hold a St. Patrick's Day Dance Saturday, March 18.
Participants are urged to wear green.
A DJ plays requests 6:30 - 8 p.m. A live band plays country, oldies and favorites from 8 to midnight.
