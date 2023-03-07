Home Missionary Association
The Home Missionary Association preplanning meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Sinner Friend Baptist Church in Hartsfield.
Women's Day
Joyce Brown, co-pastor, will lead a Women's Day service at First Moultrie Holiness Deliverance Church at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 12. Bishop Gladis Hall is pastor of the church, which is located at 920 MLK Jr. Drive. N.W. in Moultrie.
Development Authority
The Board of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will hold a meeting at noon Thursday, March 9, at its office at 116 First Ave. S.E. to discuss personnel matters. Please check the website, selectmoultrie.com, for updates.
