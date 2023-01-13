Distinguished Educator
Cassandra Mosley
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Business education teacher Cassandra Mosley received the NGPF (Next Gen Personal Finance) Distinguished Educator award Dec. 5, 2022.
The award goes to teachers who pass six or more NGPF Certification Courses. Each certification course is ten hours, including the certification exam.
Mosley has completed the following seven NGPF certification courses: Credit, Taxes, Career, Banking and Budgeting, Consumer Skills, Psychology of Money, and Cryptocurrency Basics.
Omicron Kappa Delta
Gabrielle Smith
LEXINGTON, Va. — Gabrielle Smith, a native of Moultrie, is now serving as the president of the Georgia Southern University Circle (chapter) of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
Students who serve as circle presidents are leaders among leaders. Members of ODK must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class and embrace the society's ideals. They also must demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars of campus life celebrated by ODK: academics and research, athletics, service to campus and community, communications, and creative and performing arts. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Jacksonville State University
Dean's List
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Thomas Gage Edmondson of Moultrie, Ga., has been named to the Dean's List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance over the Fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.
University of North Georgia
President's Honor Roll
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2022 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List.
• Meghan Barwick of Coolidge earned recognition on the President's Honor Roll.
• Jordan Yates of Moultrie earned recognition on the President's Honor Roll.
• Brittany Beckwith of Ochlocknee earned recognition on the President's Honor Roll.
• Marcus Smith of Ochlocknee earned recognition on the President's Honor Roll.
Dean's List
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Osmarie Tolentino-Deleon of Ochlocknee made the fall 2022 Dean's List at the University of North Georgia (UNG) for achieving at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
