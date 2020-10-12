VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University is offering scholarships to nearly 300 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the 2020-2021 academic year.
These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.
This includes the following area residents:
• Kathryne Barber of Moultrie received the Music Alliance Scholarship.
• Randy Bartolon-Barrios of Moultrie received the College Assistance Migrant Program Scholarship.
• Robert Edmondson of Pavo received the Melvene Hardee Endowment Scholarship.
• Jacob Eubanks of Moultrie received the Jerry Jennett Choir Scholarship.
• Emily McCord of Moultrie received the Student Fund Scholarship.
• Shelby Parrish of Moultrie received the Georgia Power Foundation Student Recruitment and Retention Fund Scholarship and the Mary Virginia Terry Endowment Scholarship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.