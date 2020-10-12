VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University is offering scholarships to nearly 300 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the 2020-2021 academic year.

These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.

This includes the following area residents:

• Kathryne Barber of Moultrie received the Music Alliance Scholarship.

• Randy Bartolon-Barrios of Moultrie received the College Assistance Migrant Program Scholarship.

• Robert Edmondson of Pavo received the Melvene Hardee Endowment Scholarship.

• Jacob Eubanks of Moultrie received the Jerry Jennett Choir Scholarship.

• Emily McCord of Moultrie received the Student Fund Scholarship.

• Shelby Parrish of Moultrie received the Georgia Power Foundation Student Recruitment and Retention Fund Scholarship and the Mary Virginia Terry Endowment Scholarship.

