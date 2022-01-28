VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University recently announced the members of its graduating class of Fall 2021. This includes the following area residents:
• Tristan Addi of Moultrie earned the Associate of Arts and the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.
• Whitney Cardin of Berlin earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education.
• Madeline Cashwell of Moultrie earned the Education Specialist in Special Education.
• Ashley Charles of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology.
• Fernanda Crumpton-Blandon of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
• Andrew Davis of Moultrie earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching.
• J'Marion Edwards of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science.
• Eric Embry of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics.
• Heather Farley of Norman Park earned the Bachelor of Science in Office Administration and Technology.
• Myra Gant of Moultrie earned the Education Specialist in Instructional Technology.
• Crysti Handfield of Moultrie earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education.
• Zackary Kilgore of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Kemeshia King of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Office Administration and Technology.
• America Leon of Omega earned the Master of Accountancy.
• Austin McCord of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology.
• James Mercer of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
• Gailey Merritt of Moultrie earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders.
• Laura Morgan of Ochlocknee earned the Master of Science in Nursing.
• Travis Register of Moultrie earned the Master of Education in Health and Physical Education (Prekindergarten-Grade 12).
• Weston Rogers of Norman Park earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
• Brody Smith of Coolidge earned the Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Religious Studies.
• Erin Smith of Berlin earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Richard Smith of Ochlocknee earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.
• Teresa Stringer of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration.
• Shelby Thomas of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science.
• Courtney Thompson of Moultrie earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching.
• Cassidy Weaver of Pavo earned the Bachelor of Arts in History.
• Kinley Weldon of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
• Rachel Williams of Moultrie earned the Education Specialist in Special Education.
"I am incredibly proud of our graduates for having the dedication to overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing global health crisis, and to finish strong and reach this significant milestone," said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. "I am similarly so proud of the world-class faculty and staff who supported these students through life-changing teaching, mentoring, advising, research, community engagement opportunities, and much more on their journey to this special day."
