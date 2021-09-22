VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University is proud to offer scholarships to nearly 300 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the 2021-2022 academic year.
These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need, according to a press release from the university.
This list includes the following Moultrie-area residents:
• Jennifer Anaya of Moultrie earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
• Amber Booker of Pavo earned the Mary Virginia Terry Scholarship.
• Karla Charles of Moultrie earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
• Jacob Eubanks of Moultrie earned the Jerry Jennett Choir Scholarship.
• Emily Flowers of Moultrie earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
• Jaela Harrell of Moultrie earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
• Tyler Key of Moultrie earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
• Rachel Kirksey of Moultrie earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
• Geoffrey Martin of Moultrie earned the Louise Stanford Chastain Scholarship.
• Hananel Mavity of Ochlocknee earned the Golden Circle Scholarship.
• Shelby Parrish of Moultrie earned the Barbara Pearlman Soshnik Fund Scholarship.
• Mira Patel of Moultrie earned the Antonio and Edna Criscuolo Endowment Scholarship.
• Jennifer Sears of Coolidge earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
• Alyssa Spangler of Moultrie earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
