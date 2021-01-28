VALDOSTA, Ga. — More than 2,100 students were named to Valdosta State University's Fall 2020 Dean's List.
Dean's List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU.
To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.
The following area residents are recognzed on this list of distinguished and accomplished students who exemplify excellence in the attainment of their educational goals:
Taylor Searcy of Pavo
Joshua Rewis of Norman Park
Susana Ramirez of Moultrie
Russell Bynum of Moultrie
Hannah Hollandsworth of Moultrie
Kemeshia King of Moultrie
America Leon of Omega
Taylor Broome of Pavo
Daniela Reyes Escalona of Moultrie
Cassidy Weaver of Pavo
Nathan Hiers of Sale City
Kinley Weldon of Moultrie
Ashlan Norris of Moultrie
Teresa Stringer of Moultrie
Zackary Kilgore of Moultrie
Kendall Salter of Coolidge
Weston Rogers of Norman Park
Ashley Charles of Moultrie
Patricia Dominguez- Dominguez of Moultrie
Jacqueline Ramirez Rubio of Moultrie
Tristan Addi of Moultrie
Keri Brown of Moultrie
Brian Velasco of Moultrie
Jennifer Gonzalez of Pavo
Naiomi Valdez of Moultrie
Valentina Carrichi of Norman Park
Erin Smith of Berlin
Victoria Allegood of Moultrie
Brody Smith of Coolidge
Micah Dodson of Ochlocknee
Kalyn Humphries of Sale City
Matthew Taylor of Moultrie
Laigan Lagle of Funston
Flor Ceniceros of Moultrie
Joylinn Del Angel of Norman Park
Brenna Taylor of Moultrie
Haley Boyd of Pavo
Abby Taylor of Moultrie
Cara Eaton of Ochlocknee
Joanna Olguin of Omega
Jared Collum of Moultrie
Samuel Davis of Pavo
Margaret Taylor of Moultrie
Marcela Crumpton Blandon of Moultrie
Brandy Carrichi of Moultrie
Brianna Cook of Meigs
Melinda Hurst of Ochlocknee
Jaycee Harden of Moultrie
Ismael Moreno Hurtado of Moultrie
Destiny Chambers of Moultrie
Emily McCord of Moultrie
Leslie Hunt of Doerun
Jada Bynum of Moultrie
Julio Contreras of Moultrie
Mackenzie Gilbreath of Meigs
Naomi Goodno of Moultrie
Maria Hernandez of Moultrie
Andrea Hernandez Sanchez of Moultrie
Abigail Plant of Moultrie
Yesenia Rodriguez of Norman Park
Hunter Russell of Hartsfield
Stephanie Abrams of Moultrie
Kaylee Brinson of Moultrie
Evelin Carranza Lopez of Moultrie
Kelly McDougald of Ochlocknee
Clara Whittington of Omega
Elizabeth Hampton of Moultrie
Khusbu Patel of Moultrie
Jessica Spence of Meigs
