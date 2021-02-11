VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University recentlhy recognized its graduating class of Fall 2020, which includes the following area residents:
• Victoria Allegood of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders.
• Lacy Broome of Pavo earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.
• Taylor Broome of Pavo earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
• O'Derian Edwards of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media.
• Kayla Everson of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.
• Joseph Flowers of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art.
• Maggie Foister of Moultrie earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling.
• Naomi Goodno of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.
• Amber Kling of Moultrie earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders.
• America Leon of Omega earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.
• Khusbu Patel of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.
• Kristina Pinkins of Camilla earned the Master of Education in Health and Physical Education.
• Jordan Rentz of Moultrie earned the Master of Science in Nursing.
• Taylor Searcy of Pavo earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Carley Tomlinson of Moultrie earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders.
• Mia Vo of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.
"I am incredibly proud of our graduates for having the dedication to overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing global health crisis, and to finish strong and reach this significant milestone," said ]Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. "I am similarly so proud of the world-class faculty and staff who supported these students through life-changing teaching, mentoring, advising, research, community engagement opportunities, and much more on their journey to this special day."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.