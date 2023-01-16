VALDOSTA, Ga. — More than 1,700 distinguished and accomplished students were recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals by being named to Valdosta State University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
Dean’s List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students.
To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.
VSU’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List includes the following area residents:
- Mayra Martinez of Norman Park.
- Bryan Ventura of Pavo.
- Dallas Henderson of Ochlocknee.
- Eleticia Rodriguez Gonzalez of Moultrie.
- Samantha Salazar-Perez of Berlin.
- Brandon Yates of Moultrie.
- Annalisa Illian of Moultrie.
- Meghan Anderson of Moultrie.
- Hennessy Arnold of Moultrie.
- Jennifer Gonzalez of Pavo.
- Crystal Bryant of Moultrie.
- Graciela Rodriguez Gonzalez of Moultrie.
- Laigan Lagle of Funston.
- Katie Galphin of Moultrie.
- Brooklyn Beasley of Coolidge.
- Asa Ballard of Moultrie.
- Jamison Kling of Moultrie.
- Chris May of Norman Park.
- Abby Taylor of Moultrie.
- Jared Collum of Moultrie.
- Kelli Torres of Norman Park.
- Camron Davis of Ochlocknee.
- Jonathan Santana-Pacheco of Moultrie.
- Miranda Henry of Doerun.
- Emily McCord of Moultrie.
- Katherine Kimbrel of Doerun.
- Jada Bynum of Moultrie.
- Katie Martinez of Moultrie.
- Mira Patel of Moultrie.
- Timothy Smith of Doerun.
- Maria Hernandez of Moultrie.
- Hayden Roberts of Moultrie.
- Yesenia Rodriguez of Norman Park.
- Karlee Kitchens of Doerun.
- Kailie Wingate of Moultrie.
- Rachel Sweat of Moultrie.
- Kelly McDougald of Ochlocknee.
- Damilah Foster of Moultrie.
- Emily Baker of Moultrie.
- Elle Perryman of Hartsfield.
- Alyssa Spangler of Moultrie.
- Aryn Herndon of Moultrie.
- Cody Shiver of Moultrie.
- Alexys Moore of Moultrie.
- Michael Wishum of Moultrie.
- Victarie Walker of Moultrie.
- Ella Roberts of Norman Park.
- Deaurian Simpson of Moultrie.
- David Bledsoe of Moultrie.
- Sarah Glass of Moultrie.
- Abriana Stancil of Moultrie.
- Amber Booker of Pavo.
- Sydney Smith of Coolidge.
- Cady Suber of Moultrie.
- Anthony Giles of Doerun.
- Yahir Luna-Cruz of Norman Park.
- Octavio Uriostigue of Moultrie.
- Evelyn Vazquez of Moultrie.
- Victoria Lara of Omega.
- Hudson Bowen of Moultrie.
- Ansley Lane of Ochlocknee.
- Josie Wade of Norman Park.
- Hunter Yarbrough of Funston.
- Kevin Galvan Romero of Norman Park.
- Caroline Chapura of Moultrie.
- Truitt Bullard of Moultrie.
- Omar Zapote of Moultrie.
- Heather Smith of Coolidge.
- Aralyn Cooper of Meigs.
- Emily Sinclair of Ochlocknee.
- Cason Dennard of Coolidge.
