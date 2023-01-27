VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University recently announced the members of its graduating class of Fall 2022. This includes the following Moultrie-area residents:
Andrei Aliakseichuk of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Richard Brito of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business.
Robin Brock of Moultrie has earned the Master of Education in Instructional Technology.
Matthew Creech of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication.
Dalianni Frometa of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business.
Bryan Gallardo of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Jennifer Gonzalez of Pavo has earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Sarah Harrell of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Dallas Henderson of Ochlocknee has earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Taniyah Jackson of Sale City has earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science.
Carmen James of Moultrie has earned the Master of Accountancy.
Christina Johnson of Ochlocknee has earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.
Karen Jones of Pavo has earned the Doctor of Education in Leadership.
Emily McCord of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
Aimee Moore of Norman Park has earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership.
Jasmine Moses of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.
Aubrey Norris of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.
Sandy Pascual of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.
Jordan Penuel of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.
Susana Ramirez of Moultrie has earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders.
Graciela Rodriguez Gonzalez of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology.
Jessica Spence of Meigs has earned the Master of Education in Adult and Career Education.
Abriana Stancil of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Abby Taylor of Moultrie has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.
Steven Whittington of Omega has earned the Master of Education in Educational Leadership.
