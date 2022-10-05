Valdosta State University
Valdosta State University photo

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University is offering scholarships to more than 350 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the first half of the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.

Moultrie-area recipients of the scholarships include:

  • Da'Naiza Williams of Moultrie received the Antonio and Edna Criscuolo Scholarship.
  • Emily McCord of Moultrie received the Belk Hudson Management Scholarship.
  • Rebecca Green of Hartsfield received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
  • Rebecca Tomlinson of Hartsfield received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
  • Turner Castleberry of Moultrie received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
  • Ashley Charles of Moultrie received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
  • Katie DeMott of Moultrie received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
  • Ariel Dudding of Moultrie received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
  • Hayden Roberts of Moultrie received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
  • Shelby Mackie of Norman Park received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
  • Ella Roberts of Norman Park received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
  • Josie Wade of Norman Park received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
  • Amber Booker of Pavo received the Georgia Power Foundation Recruiting and Retention.
  • Abby Taylor of Moultrie received the Mary Virginia Terry Scholarship and the Georgia Gulf Sulfur Scholarship.
  • Mira Patel of Moultrie received the Melvene Hardee Scholarship.
  • Tucker Prestridge of Moultrie received the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra Scholarship and the Kay Jennett Chair Scholarship.
  • Samantha Salazar-Perez of Berlin received the VSU Follett Bookstore Scholarship.
  • Daisy Juarez of Moultrie received the VSU Follett Bookstore Scholarship.
  • Desiree Walden of Ochlocknee received the VSU Follett Bookstore Scholarship.
  • Emily Baker of Moultrie received the W.R. and Dorothy Salter Scholarship.
  • Jonathan Pacheco of Moultrie received the W.R. and Dorothy Salter Scholarship.
  • Jonathan Santana-Pacheco of Moultrie received the W.R. and Dorothy Salter Scholarship.
  • Jennifer Anaya of Moultrie received the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Georgia Scholarship.

