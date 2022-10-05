VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University is offering scholarships to more than 350 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the first half of the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.
Moultrie-area recipients of the scholarships include:
- Da'Naiza Williams of Moultrie received the Antonio and Edna Criscuolo Scholarship.
- Emily McCord of Moultrie received the Belk Hudson Management Scholarship.
- Rebecca Green of Hartsfield received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
- Rebecca Tomlinson of Hartsfield received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
- Turner Castleberry of Moultrie received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
- Ashley Charles of Moultrie received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
- Katie DeMott of Moultrie received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
- Ariel Dudding of Moultrie received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
- Hayden Roberts of Moultrie received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
- Shelby Mackie of Norman Park received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
- Ella Roberts of Norman Park received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
- Josie Wade of Norman Park received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.
- Amber Booker of Pavo received the Georgia Power Foundation Recruiting and Retention.
- Abby Taylor of Moultrie received the Mary Virginia Terry Scholarship and the Georgia Gulf Sulfur Scholarship.
- Mira Patel of Moultrie received the Melvene Hardee Scholarship.
- Tucker Prestridge of Moultrie received the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra Scholarship and the Kay Jennett Chair Scholarship.
- Samantha Salazar-Perez of Berlin received the VSU Follett Bookstore Scholarship.
- Daisy Juarez of Moultrie received the VSU Follett Bookstore Scholarship.
- Desiree Walden of Ochlocknee received the VSU Follett Bookstore Scholarship.
- Emily Baker of Moultrie received the W.R. and Dorothy Salter Scholarship.
- Jonathan Pacheco of Moultrie received the W.R. and Dorothy Salter Scholarship.
- Jonathan Santana-Pacheco of Moultrie received the W.R. and Dorothy Salter Scholarship.
- Jennifer Anaya of Moultrie received the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Georgia Scholarship.
