VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University recognizes more than 2,100 distinguished and accomplished students for earning a spot on the Spring 2020 Dean's List.
To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.
The following area students made the list: Raymond Jenkins of Doerun, Shelby Beckett of Coolidge, Gailey Merritt of Moultrie, Alana Sellers of Norman Park, Susana Ramirez of Moultrie, Hayley Theobald of Coolidge, Russell Bynum of Moultrie and Karen Ramirez Rubio of Moultrie.
Also, Mallory Herndon of Moultrie, Willie Slaughter of Moultrie, Kemeshia King of Moultrie, Laura Ramirez of Moultrie, Mary Holman of Moultrie, Taylor Broome of Pavo, Daniela Reyes Escalona of Moultrie, Saul Rios of Coolidge, Hananel Mavity of Ochlocknee, Shelby Cardin of Berlin and Cassidy Weaver of Pavo.
Also, Nathan Hiers of Sale City, Tristen Tiller of Sale City, Kinley Weldon of Moultrie, Ashlan Norris of Moultrie, Teresa Stringer of Moultrie, Kayla Everson of Moultrie, Weston Rogers of Norman Park, Jeanie Hall of Moultrie, Brandon Yates of Moultrie, Ashley Charles of Moultrie and Patricia Dominguez-Dominguez of Moultrie.
Also, Jacqueline Ramirez Rubio of Moultrie, Hennessy Arnold of Moultrie, Tristan Addi of Moultrie, Keri Brown of Moultrie, Brian Velasco of Moultrie, Alexis Griner of Moultrie, Jennifer Gonzalez of Pavo, Naiomi Valdez of Moultrie, Macy Young of Moultrie, Valentina Carrichi of Norman Park, Erin Smith of Berlin and Victoria Allegood of Moultrie.
Also, Brody Smith of Coolidge, Taniyah Jackson of Sale City, Ryan Clinkscales of Coolidge, Brenna Blanton of Moultrie, Laigan Lagle of Funston, Randy Bartolon-Barrios of Moultrie, Flor Ceniceros of Moultrie, Ivey Cooper of Moultrie, Jason Norman of Moultrie, Brooklyn Beasley of Coolidge and Asa Ballard of Moultrie.
Also, Albert Stringer of Moultrie, Jennifer Quintana of Norman Park, Joylinn Del Angel of Norman Park, Brenna Taylor of Moultrie, Carlene Viohl of Moultrie, Haley Boyd of Pavo, Christopher May of Norman Park, Katelyn Scites of Moultrie, Abby Taylor of Moultrie, Cara Eaton of Ochlocknee and Joanna Olguin of Omega.
Also, Fernando Ramirez of Omega, Jared Collum of Moultrie, John Johnson of Moultrie, Samuel Davis of Pavo, Margaret Taylor of Moultrie, Abby Sutton of Norman Park, Shanna Sangster of Moultrie, Caison Kirkland of Moultrie, Shawn Morris of Moultrie, Blake Redding of Moultrie, Jennie Hernandez of Moultrie and Marcela Crumpton Blandon of Moultrie.
And Michael Lavender of Omega, Brandy Carrichi of Moultrie, Jacob Eubanks of Moultrie, Richard Smith of Ochlocknee, Melinda Hurst of Ochlocknee, Ubaldo Leon of Ellenton, Margaret Harvey of Ochlocknee, George Davis of Moultrie, Rosemary Vargas-Mendez of Norman Park, Naomi Goodno of Moultrie, William Carter of Pavo and Jessica Spence of Meigs.
