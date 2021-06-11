VALDOSTA, Ga. — More than 1,700 students were named to Valdosta State University's Spring 2021 Dean's List.
Dean's List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. To qualify students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.
Moultrie-area students on the list include: Kristen Watson of Omega; Aubre' Fannin of Coolidge; Susana Ramirez of Moultrie; Russell Bynum of Moultrie; Daisy Perales of Berlin; Magnolia Rodriguez Mendoza of Moultrie; Daniela Reyes Escalona of Moultrie; Shianna Corley of Moultrie; Cassidy Weaver of Pavo; Kinley Weldon of Moultrie/
And Evelyn Palmore of Moultrie; Tatyana Neloms of Doerun; Hayden Bledsoe of Moultrie; Ameigh Cannon of Moultrie; Teresa Stringer of Moultrie; Kendall Salter of Coolidge; Brendan Brock of Ochlocknee; Weston Rogers of Norman Park; Ashley Charles of Moultrie; Patricia Dominguez-Dominguez of Moultrie.
And Hennessy Arnold of Moultrie; Tristan Addi of Moultrie; Brian Velasco of Moultrie; Alexis Griner of Moultrie; Naiomi Valdez of Moultrie; Macy Young of Moultrie; Valentina Carrichi of Norman Park; Erin Smith of Berlin; Brody Smith of Coolidge; Kalyn Humphries of Sale City; Matthew Taylor of Moultrie; Laigan Lagle of Funston.
And Katie Galphin of Moultrie; Flor Ceniceros of Moultrie; Ivey Cooper of Moultrie; Thomas Klar of Moultrie; Brooklyn Beasley of Coolidge; Asa Ballard of Moultrie; Gretel Lores-Perez of Moultrie; Brenna Taylor of Moultrie; Suzanne Taylor of Moultrie; Abby Taylor of Moultrie; Cara Eaton of Ochlocknee; Joanna Olguin of Omega.
And Jared Collum of Moultrie; Samuel Davis of Pavo; Margaret Taylor of Moultrie; Caison Kirkland of Moultrie; Shawn Morris of Moultrie; Brandy Carrichi of Moultrie; Jacob Eubanks of Moultrie; Richard Smith of Ochlocknee; Jameil Melvin of Moultrie; Kathryne Barber of Moultrie; Jaycee Harden of Moultrie; Ismael Moreno Hurtado of Moultrie.
And Miranda Henry of Doerun; Sandy Pascual of Moultrie; Emily McCord of Moultrie; Jada Bynum of Moultrie; Julio Contreras of Moultrie; Braden Bowen of Moultrie; Andrea Hernandez Sanchez of Moultrie; Kelsey Patel of Moultrie; Abigail Plant of Moultrie; Gina Sierra of Moultrie.
And Hunter Russell of Hartsfield; Erubey Rosario of Moultrie; Rachel Kirksey of Moultrie; Evelin Carranza Lopez of Moultrie; Timothy Phelps of Moultrie; Kelly McDougald of Ochlocknee; Elizabeth Hampton of Moultrie; Tonya Dean of Norman Park; Leslie Hunt of Doerun and Jessica Spence of Meigs.
