VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University recently announced more than 1,100 students completed their degree requirements during Spring Semester 2021.

Among the Spring 2021 graduates are the following area residents:

• Anna Barber of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

• Camille Calhoun of Hartsfield earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders.

• Ameigh Cannon of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Karla Charles of Moultrie earned the Master of Education in Counselor Education.

• Nicholas Chastain of Moultrie earned the Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction.

• Shianna Corley of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Katie Croft of Moultrie earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders.

• Micah Dodson of Ochlocknee earned the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology.

• Shabreka Duncan of Doerun earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration.

• Robert Edmondson of Pavo earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

• Aubre' Fannin of Coolidge earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Hannah Hollandsworth of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

• Melinda Hurst of Ochlocknee earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

• Jessica Joins of Moultrie earned the Master of Science in Psychology.

• Angela McCraw of Meigs earned the Master of Social Work.

• Noah McNeill of Ochlocknee earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business.

• Ashlan Norris of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

• Evelyn Palmore of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Nisha Patel of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

• Daisy Perales of Berlin earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Laura Ramirez of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and the Bachelor of Arts in Biology.

• Susana Ramirez of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders.

• Daniela Reyes Escalona of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics.

• Magnolia Rodriguez Mendoza of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics.

• Kendall Salter of Coolidge earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders.

• Ashley Smith of Ochlocknee earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration.

• Cristina Solis-Guevara of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration.

• Jessica Spence of Meigs earned the Bachelor of Science in Office Administration and Technology.

• Amanda Walden of Moultrie earned the Master of Business Administration.

• Alex Williams of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.

