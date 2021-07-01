VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University recently announced more than 1,100 students completed their degree requirements during Spring Semester 2021.
Among the Spring 2021 graduates are the following area residents:
• Anna Barber of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
• Camille Calhoun of Hartsfield earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders.
• Ameigh Cannon of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Karla Charles of Moultrie earned the Master of Education in Counselor Education.
• Nicholas Chastain of Moultrie earned the Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction.
• Shianna Corley of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Katie Croft of Moultrie earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders.
• Micah Dodson of Ochlocknee earned the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology.
• Shabreka Duncan of Doerun earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration.
• Robert Edmondson of Pavo earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
• Aubre' Fannin of Coolidge earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Hannah Hollandsworth of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.
• Melinda Hurst of Ochlocknee earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.
• Jessica Joins of Moultrie earned the Master of Science in Psychology.
• Angela McCraw of Meigs earned the Master of Social Work.
• Noah McNeill of Ochlocknee earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business.
• Ashlan Norris of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.
• Evelyn Palmore of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Nisha Patel of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.
• Daisy Perales of Berlin earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Laura Ramirez of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and the Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
• Susana Ramirez of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders.
• Daniela Reyes Escalona of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics.
• Magnolia Rodriguez Mendoza of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics.
• Kendall Salter of Coolidge earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders.
• Ashley Smith of Ochlocknee earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration.
• Cristina Solis-Guevara of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration.
• Jessica Spence of Meigs earned the Bachelor of Science in Office Administration and Technology.
• Amanda Walden of Moultrie earned the Master of Business Administration.
• Alex Williams of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.
