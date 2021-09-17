VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Summer 2021. This includes the following area residents:
• Hayden Bledsoe of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
• Ashley Bulloch of Ocklocknee earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling.
• Russell Bynum of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.
• Flor Ceniceros of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
• Jessica Cid of Omega earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy.
• Jonathon Hembree of Norman Park earned the Master of Accountancy.
• Nathan Hiers of Sale City earned the Bachelor of Arts in Music.
• Corey Hodnett of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
• Jaime Huante of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business.
• Ansley Manning of Ochlocknee earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.
• Tatyana Neloms of Doerun earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration.
• Magnolia Rodriguez Mendoza of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.
• Miranda Sloan of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology.
• Suzanne Taylor of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
• Abigail Waller of Ochlocknee earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education.
• Jared Warmack of Pavo earned the Associate of Arts.
• Kristen West of Meigs earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
More than 550 students completed their degree requirements during Summer Semester 2021.
"I am incredibly proud of our graduates for having the dedication to overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing global health crisis, and to finish strong and reach this significant milestone," said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. "I am similarly so proud of the world-class faculty and staff who supported these students through life-changing teaching, mentoring, advising, research, community engagement opportunities, and much more on their journey to this special day."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.