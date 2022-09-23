VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University has announced the members of its graduating class of Summer 2022. This includes the following area residents:
- Pamele Barrett of Ochlocknee earned the Associate of Arts.
- Hunter Bowles of Doerun earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
- Allison Briggs of Ochlocknee earned the Master of Education in Instructional Technology.
- Rebecca Broom of Moultrie earned the Master of Public Administration.
- Shatarra Brown of Moultrie earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling.
- Brandy Carrichi of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
- Valentina Carrichi of Norman Park earned the Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.
- William Carter of Pavo earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.
- Kensey Copeland of Meigs earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration.
- Graciela Garza of Moultrie earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders.
- William Houston of Moultrie earned the Master of Science in Nursing.
- Jessica Joins of Moultrie earned the Master of Public Administration.
- Jennifer Lopez of Norman Park earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business.
- Mary Plymel of Moultrie earned the Master of Science in Nursing.
- Kaitlynn Trueman of Pavo earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Middle Grades Education.
- Brian Velasco of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.
- Jessica Vick of Moultrie earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education.
- Callie Windham of Moultrie earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education.
