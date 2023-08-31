VALDOSTA — More than 300 distinguished and accomplished students were named to Valdosta State University's Summer 2023 Dean's List.
Dean's List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.
Moultrie-area students on the VSU Dean's List include:
- Amber Booker of Pavo.
- Evelyn Vazquez of Moultrie.
- Amanda Williams of Sale City.
- Blaze Beasley of Doerun.
- Daisy Juarez of Moultrie.
- Kelli Torres of Norman Park.
- Keesha Reynolds of Moultrie.
- Parker Bullard of Moultrie.
- Shelby McBrayer of Omega.
- Ansley Lane of Ochlocknee.
- Jonathan Turner of Omega.
- Chris May of Norman Park.
- Mayra Martinez of Norman Park.
- Josie Wade of Norman Park.
- Thomas Klar of Moultrie.
- Camron Davis of Ochlocknee.
