Valdosta State University
Valdosta State University photo

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University recently announced the members of its graduating class of Summer 2023. This includes the following area residents:

  • Stephanie Bass of Ochlocknee earned the Master of Education in Instructional Technology.
  • Blaze Beasley of Doerun earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
  • Brenna Blanton of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
  • William Butterfield of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.
  • Yovani Carranza of Moultrie earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy.
  • Michael Crosby of Moultrie earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Education.
  • Marcela Crumpton Blandon of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
  • Jacob Eubanks of Moultrie earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Music Education.
  • Lea Gay of Moultrie earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership.
  • Ubaldo Leon of Ellenton earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
  • Chris May of Norman Park earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
  • Ashlan Mercer of Moultrie earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education.
  • Taylor Mock of Moultrie earned the Master of Social Work.
  • Carey Mullis of Moultrie earned the Master of Science in Nursing.
  • Adriana Rios-Alcantara of Norman Park earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
  • Magnolia Rodriguez Mendoza of Moultrie earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Education.
  • Lauren Swilley of Hartsfield earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
  • Cameron Vereen of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
  • Amanda Williams of Sale City earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
  • Brittany Young of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you