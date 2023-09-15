VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University recently announced the members of its graduating class of Summer 2023. This includes the following area residents:
- Stephanie Bass of Ochlocknee earned the Master of Education in Instructional Technology.
- Blaze Beasley of Doerun earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Brenna Blanton of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
- William Butterfield of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.
- Yovani Carranza of Moultrie earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy.
- Michael Crosby of Moultrie earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Education.
- Marcela Crumpton Blandon of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
- Jacob Eubanks of Moultrie earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Music Education.
- Lea Gay of Moultrie earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership.
- Ubaldo Leon of Ellenton earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
- Chris May of Norman Park earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
- Ashlan Mercer of Moultrie earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education.
- Taylor Mock of Moultrie earned the Master of Social Work.
- Carey Mullis of Moultrie earned the Master of Science in Nursing.
- Adriana Rios-Alcantara of Norman Park earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
- Magnolia Rodriguez Mendoza of Moultrie earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Education.
- Lauren Swilley of Hartsfield earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
- Cameron Vereen of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
- Amanda Williams of Sale City earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
- Brittany Young of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.
