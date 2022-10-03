MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County Arts Center is hosting its Third Annual Southern Arts Invitational Exhibition, in which artists working in all mediums were given the opportunity to participate.
This year’s exhibition features more than 28 artists and 71 pieces, and on Aug. 25 the Arts Center had its largest opening reception since the beginning of the pandemic.
The judge for this year was Sam McCoy, artist programs manager at the Thomasville Center for the Arts. She has also worked as an educator at the Museum of Florida History and Florida State University, where she taught painting, drawing, and design. She stated that it was such a treat to look at so much fantastic work.
The first place winner was Hannah Finley with her piece “Abundance.” Second place was Harvie Ann Cox with “Morning Lily” and third place was Eston Strickland with “Twilight Time.”
This year there were also three honorable mentions for Randy Gibbs, Harlee Powell, and Suzanna Winton.
Next year’s Southern Arts Invitational application process will begin in June of 2023 and the exhibit will run from Sept. 7 to Oct. 20. The Arts Center encourages all artists to follow its Facebook page for more information and to participate in next year’s exhibition.
This year’s exhibit was again sponsored by Metro Power, and the opening reception was hosted by the Moultrie Service League.
The exhibit can be viewed during normal business hours until it closes Oct. 14.
