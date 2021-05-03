MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Friday, April 30, Vivica Jones, a senior at Colquitt County High School, was crowned Miss Colquitt County High School, by Assistant Principal Alicia Hiers. Jones received a $500 scholarship in addition to the Talent Award.
Olivia Pace, a sophomore, won first runner-up. Pace received a $250 scholarship in addition to the Speech Award.
CCHS Student Government Association revived the Miss Colquitt County High School pageant and transitioned it into a scholarship pageant, according to a press release from the school. The pageant was sponsored by Langiappe Properties, LLC; Raceway; Save-a-Lot; and P & P Auto Wash. The pageant is available for the public to view on the school’s YouTube Channel <https://youtu.be/sR06TcH-pQA>.
Jones is the daughter of Wanda and Louis Walker. Pace is the daughter of Linda Price and Nathaniel Pace.
