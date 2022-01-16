VALDOSTA, Ga. — More than 1,700 students were named to Valdosta State University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.
Among the 1,700 honorees were the following Moultrie-area residents:
Berlin: Erin Smith.
Coolidge: Brody Smith, Brooklyn Beasley, Sydney Smith.
Doerun: Miranda Henry, Karlee Kitchens, Leslie Hunt.
Funston: Hunter Yarbrough.
Hartsfield: Makayla Majors, Hunter Russell.
Meigs: Mackenzie Gilbreath.
Moultrie: Austin McCord, Kinley Weldon, Shelby Parrish, James Mercer, Zackary Kilgore, Ashley Charles, Patricia Dominguez-Dominguez, Hennessy Arnold, Tristan Addi, Keri Brown, Brian Velasco, Naiomi Valdez, Crystal Bryant, Katie Galphin, Joey Contreras, Brenna Taylor, Jared Collum, Margaret Taylor, Brandy Carrichi, Jacob Eubanks, Jameil Melvin, Jonathan Santana-Pacheco, Kacey Croft, Sandy Pascual, Emily McCord, Jada Bynum, Katie Martinez, Mira Patel, Andrea Hernandez Sanchez, Abigail Plant, Estefani Gomez-Cardenas, Gina Sierra, Rachel Kirksey, Evelin Carranza Lopez, Timothy Phelps, Emily Baker, Alyssa Spangler, John Lund, Cody Shiver, Alexys Moore, Deaurian Simpson, Annabelle Stone, Elizabeth Braswell, Abriana Stancil, Cady Suber, Ethan Gregory, Bryan Rodriguez-Mendoza, Nereida Hernandez, Evelyn Vazquez.
Norman Park: Mayra Martinez, Weston Rogers, Heather Farley, Valentina Carrichi, Cole Kelly, Eason Roberts, Joshua Doile, Tonya Dean.
Ochlocknee: Richard Smith, Kelly McDougald.
Omega: Kristen Watson, Branda Velasquez.
Pavo: Cassidy Weaver, Sky Russ, Haley Boyd, Samuel Davis, William Carter, Amber Booker, Casey Stocker.
Sale City: Kendall Humphries.
