VALDOSTA, Ga. — More than 1,600 students were named to Valdosta State University's Spring 2023 Dean's List.
To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.
The following Moultrie-area residents are on the Dean's List:
• Mayra Martinez of Norman Park.
• Shelby McBrayer of Omega.
• Hannah Raffield of Moultrie.
• Miguel Uriostigue of Moultrie.
• Cameron Newsome of Moultrie.
• Discovery Rojo of Moultrie.
• Eleticia Rodriguez Gonzalez of Moultrie.
• Samantha Salazar-Perez of Berlin.
• Brandon Yates of Moultrie.
• Sugeili Gachuz of Moultrie.
• Hennessy Arnold of Moultrie.
• Crystal Bryant of Moultrie.
• Mia Vo of Moultrie.
• Laigan Lagle of Funston.
• Katie Galphin of Moultrie.
• Jason Norman of Moultrie.
• Brooklyn Beasley of Coolidge.
• Asa Ballard of Moultrie.
• Elizabeth Ramirez-Hernandez of Moultrie.
• Chris May of Norman Park.
• Joanna Olguin of Omega.
• Jared Collum of Moultrie.
• Kennise Wilcox of Omega.
• Kelli Torres of Norman Park.
• Daliza Gachuz of Moultrie.
• Miranda Henry of Doerun.
• Katherine Kimbrel of Doerun.
• Jada Bynum of Moultrie.
• Katie Martinez of Moultrie.
• Mira Patel of Moultrie.
• Timothy Smith of Doerun.
• Kelsey Patel of Moultrie.
• Demecia Torres of Moultrie.
• Yesenia Rodriguez of Norman Park.
• Shkayla Daniels of Norman Park.
• Kailie Wingate of Moultrie.
• Erubey Rosario of Moultrie.
• Rachel Sweat of Moultrie.
• Kelly McDougald of Ochlocknee.
• Damilah Foster of Moultrie.
• Emily Baker of Moultrie.
• Elle Perryman of Hartsfield.
• Aryn Herndon of Moultrie.
• Alexys Moore of Moultrie.
• Keesha Reynolds of Moultrie.
• Ella Roberts of Norman Park.
• Alexis Hawkins of Moultrie.
• Deaurian Simpson of Moultrie.
• Leslie Hunt of Doerun.
• Sarah Glass of Moultrie.
• Lauren Gilliard of Ochlocknee.
• Sydney Smith of Coolidge.
• Anthony Giles of Doerun.
• Yahir Luna-Cruz of Norman Park.
• Octavio Uriostigue of Moultrie.
• Hudson Bowen of Moultrie.
• Robert Gerdes of Moultrie.
• Ansley Lane of Ochlocknee.
• Amanda Williams of Sale City.
• Hunter Yarbrough of Funston.
• Ermilo Ocampo of Norman Park.
• Jada Rhames of Ochlocknee.
• Emily Torres of Moultrie.
• Caroline Chapura of Moultrie.
• Heather Smith of Coolidge.
• Lauren Swilley of Hartsfield.
• Juanita Sierra of Moultrie.
