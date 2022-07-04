VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University recently announced the members of its graduating class of Spring 2022.
Shelby Beckett of Coolidge earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders.
Keri Brown of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders.
Valentina Carrichi of Norman Park earned the Bachelor of Arts in English.
Joey Contreras of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication.
Samuel Davis of Pavo earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Patricia Dominguez-Dominguez of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
Cara Eaton of Ochlocknee earned the Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene.
Jacob Eubanks of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Music.
Alexis Griner of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration.
Margaret Harvey of Ochlocknee earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders.
Navella Holloway of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
Cole Kelly of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Office Administration and Technology.
Shannon Lott of Norman Park earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
Geoffrey Martin of Moultrie earned the Master of Social Work.
Chasmine Melvin of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Jameil Melvin of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
Shelby Parrish of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Luis Ramiro of Norman Park earned the Bachelor of Arts in Music.
Katelyn Scites of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Jennifer Sears of Coolidge earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education.
Gina Sierra of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Workforce Education and Development.
Margaret Taylor of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
Matthew Taylor of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Hayley Theobald of Coolidge earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders.
Naiomi Valdez of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.
Carlene Viohl of Moultrie earned the Master of Education in Educational Leadership.
Hannah Walden of Moultrie earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Foreign Language Education.
Kristen Watson of Omega earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Middle Grades Education (Grades 4-8).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.