VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University recently recognized its Summer 2020 Dean’s List students.
The Summer 2020 Dean’s List recognizes more than 300 distinguished and accomplished students for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals and includes a number of area residents, according to a press release from the university.
To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
Developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.
Moultrie-area students named to the list include:
• Susana Ramirez of Moultrie.
• Kemeshia King of Moultrie.
• Taylor Broome of Pavo.
• Shelby Parrish of Moultrie.
• Brandon Yates of Moultrie.
• Ashley Charles of Moultrie.
• Alexis Griner of Moultrie.
• Micah Dodson of Ochlocknee.
• Ivey Cooper of Moultrie.
• Brandy Carrichi of Moultrie.
• Cole Kelly of Norman Park.
• Geneva Brown of Moultrie.
• Naomi Goodno of Moultrie.
• Braden Bowen of Moultrie.
• Emily Dukes of Ochlocknee.
• Clara Whittington of Omega.
• Jessica Spence of Meigs.
