VALDOSTA, Ga. — More than 270 distinguished and accomplished students were named to Valdosta State University’s Summer 2022 Dean’s List, a recognition of their commitment to exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals.
To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.
Moultrie-area students on the list include:
• Stacey Bass of Norman Park.
• Hennessy Arnold of Moultrie.
• Katie Galphin of Moultrie.
• Brenna Taylor of Moultrie.
• Marcela Crumpton Blandon of Moultrie.
• Mira Patel of Moultrie.
• Maria Hernandez of Moultrie.
• Erubey Rosario of Moultrie.
• William Carter of Pavo.
• Michael Wishum of Moultrie.
• Robert Gerdes of Moultrie.
• Ansley Lane of Ochlocknee.
• Rebecca Green of Hartsfield.
