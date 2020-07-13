VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University recently recognized more than 1,100 students during its 229th Commencement.
Due to the ongoing global health crisis, VSU's Spring 2020 graduation festivities, including a Graduate School Ceremony and an Undergraduate Ceremony, were held on a virtual stage and featured student speakers. The entire university community was invited to gather around their televisions, computers, laptops, tablets, or smartphones to honor the exceptional achievements of all the graduates, who were home celebrating with family and friends as their names were called.
"Our graduates have overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing pandemic, to do the hard work necessary to earn a college degree," said VSU President Richard A. Carvajal. "I am so proud of their tireless commitment, and I am inspired by the dedicated faculty and staff who supported these students on their journey to this day."
The following area residents graduated from VSU:
• Laura Bass of Moultrie earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders.
• Shelby Beckett of Coolidge earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders.
• Robert Bennett of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
• Shelby Cardin of Berlin earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.
• Yovani Carranza of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
• Ryan Clinkscales of Coolidge earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.
• Danielle Collum of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
• Meg Copeland of Meigs earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.
• Dewayne Fletcher of Omega earned the Master of Social Work.
• Josephine Fowler of Norman Park earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science.
• Patrick Gallagher of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.
• Yanet Garcia of Norman Park earned the Master of Public Administration.
• Margaret Harvey of Ochlocknee earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders.
• Mallory Herndon of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication.
• Mary Holman of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication.
• Cari Huante of Moultrie earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education.
• Raymond Jenkins of Doerun earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics.
• Erica Johnson of Doerun earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.
• Shelbi Johnson of Moultrie earned the Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene.
• Evelyn Martinez of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
• Caitlynn Meadows of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.
• Gailey Merritt of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders.
• Zachary Owen of Moultrie earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education.
• Brian Phinazee of Pavo earned the Master of Arts in English.
• Maria Pittman of Ochlocknee earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art Education (Grades PreK-12).
• Monica Quezada of Norman Park earned the Master of Accountancy.
• Karen Ramirez Rubio of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
• Saul Rios of Coolidge earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
• Cayla Rogers of Norman Park earned the Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics.
• Robert Rutledge of Omega earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art.
• Alana Sellers of Norman Park earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in American Sign Language / English Interpreting.
• Rolanda Slaughter of Doerun earned the Bachelor of Science in Office Administration and Technology.
• Willie Slaughter of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.
• Silvia Solis-Guevara of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
• Hayley Theobald of Coolidge earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders.
• Rebekah Ward of Moultrie earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Arts.
• Kala Williams of Norman Park earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Health and Physical Education (Grades PreK-12),
