VALDOSTA, Ga. — Kinley Elizabeth Weldon of Moultrie, Georgia, is the recipient of the Fall 2021 President’s Award for Academic Excellence for the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration at Valdosta State University.
The President’s Award for Academic Excellence is presented to the graduating student with the highest grade point average in each of VSU’s six colleges — Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, College of the Arts, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, and College of Science and Mathematics.
Weldon will be recognized during VSU’s 232nd Commencement at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, on the Front Lawn. She will graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management, a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing, and a Minor in Entrepreneurship.
“To be named the top graduate of my college is a blessing and an honor,” she said. “I am grateful for the educational opportunities that VSU has given me, and I am proud of my determination and dedication to my future.”
As a student at VSU, Weldon was inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma: The International Business Honor Society and Alpha Lambda Delta: The Honor Society for First-Year Academic Success.
Weldon’s commitment to academic excellence resulted in her being named a Zell Miller Scholar and earning repeated Dean’s List honors.
“After graduation I aim to pursue a career in fashion merchandising,” she said. “My goal is to eventually be in a leadership role within an established clothing or luxury brand or to start my own business.”
Weldon’s supportive family includes mother Tina Yarbrough, father Craig Weldon, stepmother Tonya Weldon, and stepfather Forest Yarbrough.
