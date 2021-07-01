VALDOSTA, Ga. — A Moultrie native has been named one of Valdosta State University’s Distinguished Alumni, according to an email from VSU forwarded by a member of his family.
Cliff Lewis, son of Margaret and Roger Lewis of Moultrie, will be recognized as the 2021 Distinguished Alumnus of the College of Science and Mathematics during VSU’s homecoming weekend Nov. 5 and 6, the email said. This year’s celebration will salute not only recipients from 2021 but those from 2020 as well, whose recognition was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Lewis graduated from Colquitt County High School in 1992. He played for the Colquitt County Packer baseball team and sang in the Colquitt County Choral Program until graduating. He graduated from Valdosta State University with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Geography 2001 and a Master of Public Administration in 2008, also from VSU.
Lewis began his professional career as a geographic information specialist with a private engineering firm in 2000, but he found his calling in public service in 2002 and has been in public service for the past 20 years.
He has served in various capacities with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, performing project management for state-wide water management programs, serving as agricultural water programs director, as well as environmental programs director and water policy advisor to the Environmental Protection Division. In 2009, he became the youngest senior manager of Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s 250-plus person Watershed Protection Branch.
During his distinguished public service, Lewis became a certified trainer in Tactical Communication and Negotiations from The Verbal Judo Institute, received the 2013 Georgia Environmental Foundation’s Leadership Award, has served as an author and contributor to water resource and water planning publications, and serves as a senior member of the Georgia Environmental Conference steering committee.
Lewis can often be found on the youth sports scene, coaching various kids’ sports such as soccer and basketball.
He is married to Daniela Lewis, a Valdosta native. They have two sons, Holden and Reid, and attend St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church of Valdosta.
