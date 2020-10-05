MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Arts Center welcomes Bekah Ward as its new musical theater jazz and tap instructor.
Ward is a recent graduate from Valdosta State University with a BFA in Musical Theatre. She has played roles such as Rosa Bud in “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” Jennyanydots in “CATS,” and Rapunzel in “Into the Woods.” She owes her dance training to VSU Theatre & Dance, Peach State Summer Theatre, and eight years of gymnastics.
She is a CCHS alumni who is known for playing Christine Daee in the 2016 production of “The Phantom of the Opera.”
The arts center said Ward is thrilled to return home to share her passion for dance to young artists.
Tap and Jazz is open to 10th-12th grades every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Those interested can register in the Arts Center office for $40 per month. The class begins Oct. 8.
To learn more visit colquittcountyarts.com or call 229-985-1922.
