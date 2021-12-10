MOULTRIE, Ga. — Learn the art of Watercolor with Tom Jones’ simple and easy approach to a beautifully unique watercolor painting experience.
Jones is a resident of Central Florida and his art can be found internationally in many private and corporate collections.
Learn techniques alongside Catherine Bonnie Jones such as the fine art of watercolor batiking. She uses a unique approach with melted paraffin wax and Ginwashi rice paper. The end result from ironing off the rice paper is one-of-a-kind.
You can view more of Jones’ work at tomjonesartist.com.
The Colquitt County Arts Center will host a workshop by the Jones 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 13-16.
Registration is $325 per person. The fee covers all supplies: A new palette, paint for the class, new brush and all paper.
A continental breakfast and lunch each day with snacks and beverages will be provided.
Call the Arts Center to register or do so online at https://colquittcountyarts.com/monthly-workshop-registration/.
Deadline to register is Monday, Jan. 3.
