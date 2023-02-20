MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Arts Center of Moultrie has announced the 2023 Signature Artist workshop featuring Janet Rogers. Rogers has been a working professional artist for over 35 years and has achieved Signature Status in the American Watercolor Society, The Florida Watercolor Society, South Carolina Watercolor Society and others.
She has garnered many awards over the years for her sensitive paintings of people which are spontaneous, direct, and expressive.
“Janet easily shares with others her passion and joy for the fluid and unexpected nature of watercolor,” The Arts Center said in a press release. “Her workshops and demonstrations featuring impressions of people and flowers are very popular across the United States, Canada and in Europe.”
The Arts Center workshop will take place Monday – Friday, April 17-21 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Days 1 and 2 will concentrate on florals, days 3 and 4 portraits, and day 5 landscapes and buildings. The cost of the workshop is $400 and participants should bring their own supplies. To register call the Arts Center at 985-1922.
