Tallahassee Community College
Student athletes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — During the recently completed fall semester, Katelyn Hobbs, of Ochlocknee, was among 51 of Tallahassee Community College’s student-athletes to earn a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
Among the 51 student-athletes earning at least a 3.0 GPA, 11 posted a 4.0 GPA, and of those, eight were named to the President’s List. Two others earned Presidential Merit Recognition for their success in developmental courses.
Fourteen student-athletes — including Hobbs, who plays softball — posted a GPA between 3.50 and 3.99 and were named to the Dean’s List.
Women’s cross country claimed team-high honors with a 3.35 GPA followed by softball (3.22 GPA).
LaGrange College
Academic list
LAGRANGE, Ga. —Kayla Murphy of Moultrie, Ga., was recently named to the LaGrange College Fall Semester VPAA’s List. To be eligible for this honor, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.6 while taking a minimum course load of 12 hours.
Georgia’s oldest private institution of higher learning, LaGrange College is consistently ranked among the South’s top colleges by U.S. News & World Report. A four-year liberal arts and sciences college affiliated with the United Methodist Church, LaGrange offers more than 70 areas of study with an emphasis on global engagement and service.
The Citadel
Dean’s List
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Neal Aldavera of Sale City, Georgia is among the more than 1,200 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2019 semester.
The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
