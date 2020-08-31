Georgia College
Graduates
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of August 2020. Local students among the graduates included:
• Blaze Beasley of Doerun.
• Rebecca Reagan of Moultrie.
University of North Georgia
Graduation
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — For the summer 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded some 500 degrees and certificates.
Madeline Wood of Moultrie, Ga, graduated with a Bachelor of Science - Interdisciplinary Studies and an Associate of Science in Biology Pathway.
Commencement ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19, but UNG hosted a virtual celebration on the UNG commencement website, https://ung.edu/commencement/index.php.
