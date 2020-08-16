Troy University
Graduation
TROY, Ala. — Zachary Dell of Moultrie, Ga., graduated from Troy University during summer semester/Term 5 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
Dell graduated with the Bachelor of Science degree.
University of North Georgia
Dean’s List
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — The deans of each of UNG's five colleges — the College of Arts & Letters, the College of Education, the College of Health Sciences & Professions, the Mike Cottrell College of Business, and the College of Science & Mathematics — announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for summer 2020.
Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Local students who were named to the Dean’s List include Cheyenne Little of Coolidge and Andrea Gaines of Hartsfield.
Georgia Southwestern
Academic Achievement
AMERICUS, Ga. — The following local residents made the Summer 2020 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 429 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• Hannah Jordan of Omega.
• Jamie Morgan of Moultrie.
• Jonathan Morgan of Moultrie.
• Savannah Mothershed of Moultrie.
• Laura Murphy of Moultrie.
• Jaycee Perry of Norman Park.
• Ambria Poole of Doerun.
• Emily Taylor of Moultrie.
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.