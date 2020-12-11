Reinhardt University
Dean's List
WALESKA, Ga. -- Reinhardt University recently announced the students who earned recognition of being placed on the Spring 2020 Dean’s and President’s Lists.
Colquitt County resident Nicholas Jarvis of Moultrie is on the Spring 2020 Dean’s List.
The Dean's List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed at least 12 hours during the semester with a 3.5-3.99 grade point average, with no grade less than a B.
