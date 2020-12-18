University of North Georgia
President’s Honor Roll
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Jennifer Shoup of Ochlocknee, Ga., has been named to the President's Honor Roll at the University of North Georgia (UNG) for achieving a 4.0 grade point average during fall 2020.
UNC President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who reached this academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List.
Dean’s List
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — The deans of each of UNG's five colleges — the College of Arts & Letters, the College of Education, the College of Health Sciences & Professions, the Mike Cottrell College of Business, and the College of Science & Mathematics — announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2020.
Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Local students named to the list include:
• Jordan Yates of Moultrie.
• Madison Chapman of Moultrie.
• Caitlin West of Coolidge.
