University of Maryland
Dean’s List
ADELPHI, Md. — Kenny Aldridge of Norman Park was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Established in 1947, University of Maryland Global Campus is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today’s increasingly technical, global workplace.
Georgia College
President’s List
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Georgia:
• Joslyn Reyes of Omega.
• R. Viohl of Moultrie.
Georgia College, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.
Piedmont University
Dean’s List
DEMOREST, Ga. — Johnny Goodwyn of Moultrie has been named to the Piedmont University Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. Dean’s List honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA.
Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors. Its four colleges-Arts & Sciences, Business, Education, and Nursing & Health Sciences-develop tomorrow’s leaders by engaging students in the classroom, in their community, and around the world. Piedmont University has a 300-acre residential campus nestled in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains and a campus in Athens.
Thomas University
Honors lists
The following full-time Thomas University undergraduate students from Colquitt County are recognized for achieving academic success during Fall Semester 2021.
President’s List students attend TU full-time and have a GPA of 4.0. Dean’s List students attend TU full-time and have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.
• Jennifer Campos-Alvarado, Moultrie, President’s List.
• Haley DeMott, Moultrie, Dean’s List.
• Casandra D. Ellis, Moultrie, President’s List.
• Takerria Nicole Waters-Morris, Norman Park, Dean’s List.
