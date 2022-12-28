Dean’s List
ROME, Ga. — Keith Scarbor of Omega, Ga., was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College.
The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Honors lists
The following full-time undergraduate students at Thomas University from Moultrie are recognized for achieving academic success during Fall Semester 2022. President’s List students attend TU full-time and have a GPA of 4.0. Dean’s List students attend TU full-time and have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.
• Jennifer Campos-Alvarado, President’s List.
• Sarah E. Culp, President’s List.
• Jaycee V. Mainor, Dean’s List.
• Owen Taylor, Dean’s List.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.