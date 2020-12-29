Thomas University
PRESIDENT’S LIST, DEAN’S LIST
The following full-time undergraduate students at Thomas University from Colquitt County are recognized for achieving academic success during the Fall Semester 2020. President’s List students attend TU full-time and have a GPA of 4.0. Dean’s List students attend TU full- time and have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.
Moultrie
• Ashley Denton, President's List
• Emily Kidd, President's List
• James R. Smith, President's List
• Owen Taylor, Dean's List
Norman Park
• Takerria Waters, Dean's List
Georgia College
DEAN’S LIST
MILLEDGEVILLE — Mollie Brown of Moultrie, GA, completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Ga.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
• Joslyn Reyes of Omega
• R. Viohl of Moultrie
Georgia College, the state's designated public liberal
arts university, combines the educational experience ex- pected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education
