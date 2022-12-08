The Citadel
Dean’s List
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Neal Aldavera of Sale City, Georgia, is among more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester at The Citadel.
The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Cadets who are named to the dean's list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean's list are presented a certificate.
Belmont University
‘Requiem for Colour’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, Nov. 4, Belmont University School of Music Professor Dr. Jeffery Ames debuted his masterwork composition, “Requiem for Colour,” at Belmont's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.
Isabella Matthews of Moultrie was among more than 450 students of Belmont's Oratorio and orchestra who performed in front of an audience of more than 1,200 people.
Culminated from an idea conceived more than a decade ago, Ames' labor of love pays musical homage to the sufferers and saviors, the casualties and champions of Black American peoples in a requiem or mass for the dead, according to a press release from the university.
