Georgia Southwestern State
Graduation
AMERICUS — The following area residents were among 444 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2020 Commencement Ceremony held on Saturday, December 12 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.
• Megan Ford of Doerun earned a master's degree in business administration
• Jamie Morgan of Moultrie earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology cum laude
• Callie Mauldin of Omega earned a specialist de- gree in early childhood education
• Stephanie Wisham of Ochlocknee earned a special- ist degree in early childhood education
• Julie Craft of Moultrie earned a specialist degree in middle grades education.
Academic Achievement List
Jonathan Morgan, a resident of Moultrie, made the Fall 2020 Academic Achievement List at Georgia South- western State University and was among 632 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
President's List
The following local residents made the Fall 2020 President's List:
• Meg Croft of Moultrie
• Savanna Hufstetler of Moultrie
• Hannah Jordan of Omega
• Amber Moore of Moultrie
• Jamie Morgan of Moultrie
• Ambria Poole of Doerun
To be eligible for the President's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours
Dean's List
• Ragen Bozeman of Omega
• Nicholas Grave De Peralta of Coolidge
• Laura Murphy of Moultrie
• Jaycee Perry of Norman Park
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Commented
