Tallahassee Community College

President’s List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Arielle Harden, of Ochlocknee, was named to Tallahassee Community College Fall 2022 President's List.

Harden was among more than 1,400 students with a 4.0 grade point average earning their spot on the President's List.

Georgia Southern University

President’s List

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,150 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2022 President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Moultrie-area students on the President’s List include:

• Zachary Braun of Hartsfield.

• Victoria Grim of Meigs.

• Whitney Hancock of Doerun.

• Ragan Harden of Doerun.

• Connor Henry of Doerun.

• John Johnson of Moultrie.

• Aaron Long of Moultrie.

• Lauren Perkins of Moultrie.

• Sydney Singleton of Meigs.

• Casey Stocker of Pavo.

• Jaylee Williams of Moultrie.

Dean’s List

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,390 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2022 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Moultrie-area students on the Dean’s List include:

• Emmanuel Basilio of Moultrie.

• Bryson Bennett of Pavo.

• MacI Bryant of Moultrie.

• Alyxander Gant of Moultrie.

• Joshua Massey of Moultrie.

• Beylee Roberts of Moultrie.

• Ryan Smith of Moultrie.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you