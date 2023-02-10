Tallahassee Community College
President’s List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Arielle Harden, of Ochlocknee, was named to Tallahassee Community College Fall 2022 President's List.
Harden was among more than 1,400 students with a 4.0 grade point average earning their spot on the President's List.
Georgia Southern University
President’s List
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,150 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2022 President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Moultrie-area students on the President’s List include:
• Zachary Braun of Hartsfield.
• Victoria Grim of Meigs.
• Whitney Hancock of Doerun.
• Ragan Harden of Doerun.
• Connor Henry of Doerun.
• John Johnson of Moultrie.
• Aaron Long of Moultrie.
• Lauren Perkins of Moultrie.
• Sydney Singleton of Meigs.
• Casey Stocker of Pavo.
• Jaylee Williams of Moultrie.
Dean’s List
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,390 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2022 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Moultrie-area students on the Dean’s List include:
• Emmanuel Basilio of Moultrie.
• Bryson Bennett of Pavo.
• MacI Bryant of Moultrie.
• Alyxander Gant of Moultrie.
• Joshua Massey of Moultrie.
• Beylee Roberts of Moultrie.
• Ryan Smith of Moultrie.
