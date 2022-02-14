Georgia State University

Graduation

ATLANTA — More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2021 semester at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels.

Moultrie-area graduates include:

• Araceli Franco Urbina of Norman Park, a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice.

• Melina Phan of Hartsfield, a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Computer Science.

