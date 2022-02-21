University of Mississippi
Dean’s Honor Roll
UNIVERSITY, Miss. — Olivia Isaacs, of Moultrie, Ga., was named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2021 Honor Roll lists.
Isaacs was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Reinhardt University
Dean’s List
WALESKA, Ga. — Nicholas F. Jarvis of Moultrie and Sheyna Novakovski of Martinez were among students recently named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Reinhardt University.
The Dean’s List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed at least 12 hours during the semester with a 3.5-3.99 GP, with no grade less than a B.
