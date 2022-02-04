James Madison University
Dean’s List
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Moultrie, Ga., resident Abigale White has been named to the dean's list at James Madison University for the fall 2021 semester. Students who earn dean's list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. White is a biology major.
Georgia State University
President’s List
ATLANTA — Two Moultrie-area students were recently named to the President’s List at Georgia State University: Lincoln Kinsey of Norman Park and Alexis Walker of Omega.
To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Dean’s List
ATLANTA — Two Moultrie-area students were recently named to the Dean’s List at Georgia State University: Araceli Franco Urbina of Norman Park and Mary Willis of Pavo.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Mississippi College
President’s List
CLINTON, Miss. — Mary Powers of Moultrie was named to the Fall 2021 president's List at Mississippi College.
The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the president's list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
Georgia Southern University
President’s List
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,200 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2021 President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Moultrie-area students on the list include Kealie Bennett of Pavo, Zachary Braun of Hartsfield, Damian Damian of Omega, Jose Espino of Norman Park, Alyxander Gant of Moultrie, John Johnson of Moultrie, Aaron Long of Moultrie, Madison Montgomery of Norman Park, Lauren Perkins of Moultrie, Emily Siddell of Coolidge, Sydney Singleton of Meigs, Jaylee Williams of Moultrie and Madison Willis of Moultrie.
Dean’s List
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,420 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2021 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Moultrie-area students on the list include Emmanuel Basilio of Moultrie, Brandi Bunn of Norman Park, Kenneth Edmonds of Moultrie, Evan Hiers of Moultrie, Ethan Hopper of Ochlocknee, Isabella Jacobs of Moultrie, Berenice Maldonado-Garcia of Moultrie, Karina Martinez of Moultrie, Meredith Robbins of Moultrie, Matthew Sherrod of Coolidge, Ryan Smith of Moultrie, Robinson Wallace of Moultrie and Dustin White of Norman Park.
