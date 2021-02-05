Georgia Tech
Dean’s List
ATLANTA — Bryce Mathis of Moultrie made the Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
Georgia State University
President’s List
ATLANTA — Randy Bartolon-Barrios of Moultrie was named to the Fall 2020 President's List at Georgia State University.
Bartolon-Barrios is studying/majoring in Mathematics.
To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Dean’s List
ATLANTA — Georgia State University has named outstanding students to the Fall 2020 semester Dean's List.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Local students on the Dean’s List include:
• Araceli Franco Urbina of Norman Park, studying/majoring in Criminal Justice.
• Alexis Walker of Omega, studying/majoring in Special Education.
• Jay Patel of Moultrie, studying/majoring in HS: Health Science Professions.
• Mary Willis of Pavo, studying/majoring in Art.
University of North Georgia
FROG Week
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Aidan Crawford of Coolidge was one of 48 cadets who began their time as University of North Georgia cadets with Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week Jan. 5-10.
FROG Week, which is held before the beginning of spring semester and fall semester at UNG, marks the transition from civilians to cadets for these incoming freshmen.
